Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler temperatures on Thursday

BILLINGS — Colder air has settled in behind Wednesday’s cold front, with many locations dropping into the 20s overnight and a few spots into the teens. Light snow has been falling at times in the Beartooth/Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains as moisture works in from the southwest.

Another disturbance and cold front move in Thursday morning, bringing increasing northwest winds and scattered snow showers. The front reaches Billings around midday, then pushes east through the afternoon with gusty winds. Snow showers spread from western into central areas through the day, organizing into a band by late afternoon and evening as the system shifts east. Brief visibility reductions are possible, especially in southeast Montana and north-central Wyoming, before snow exits east late tonight.

Mountain snow accumulations are expected, with lighter amounts at lower elevations. As temperatures fall this evening, road temperatures will drop below freezing. Wet roads may become slick, including stretches of I-90 through Sheridan County and US-212 in southeast Montana.

Behind the system, west to northwest winds increase Thursday night into Friday. Most areas turn breezy, while the western foothills see stronger gusts, including the Livingston and Nye areas and along the US-191 corridor. A few snow showers may linger near the Dakotas border Friday afternoon and evening. Highs Friday stay in the 30s to lower 40s, coolest to the east.

Looking ahead, upper-level ridging builds in over the weekend, bringing a return to much warmer-than-normal temperatures into at least mid-next week. Conditions stay mostly dry, but persistent gusty winds continue along the western foothills through the weekend and possibly into next week. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Livingston and Nye from late tonight through Saturday morning, with additional wind headlines possible in the days ahead.

