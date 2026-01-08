Activists react after Wyoming high court rules abortion ban unconstitutional

BILLINGS— Activists on both sides praised and criticized the Wyoming Supreme Court’s ruling of abortion bans as unconstitutional on Tuesday in a 4-1 majority.

The ruling marks the end of a four-year legal battle in Wyoming since the state’s 2022 abortion ban went in place with the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned abortion rights on a federal level.

The ban was put on hold after Wyoming’s only abortion clinic, Wellspring Health Access in Casper, led a suit against the state.

“I was holding my breath as I opened it and read it. But soon that turned to being rather elated. We couldn't be more pleased with the opinion,” said Julie Burkhart, the clinic’s president.

The decision comes after a years-long fight and setbacks, including an arsonist who set the clinic on fire in May of 2022.

“We were set to open that next month, but unfortunately that arson set us back by 11 months. We weren't able to open that until 2023. It was quite devastating,” said Burkhart.

“I don't think it's moral, ethical, appropriate for anyone to tell another person what they can or cannot do with their own body,” she added.

For a Montana advocacy group, it was a different story.

“I was very disappointed,” said Amy Seymour, president of Yellowstone Valley Christians for Life, an anti-abortion advocacy group.

“These pre-born children who are unique, complete, living, individual human beings from the moment of their conception, they can be protected if Wyoming decides to have a constitutional amendment to that degree,” she added.

Wyoming state Speaker of the House Chip Neiman, a Republican, echoed Seymour’s sentiments with a written statement.

“Today’s decision is an abomination. Four unelected justices thwarted the will of the people to establish a ‘right’ to kill an innocent baby. Thanks to these justices, Wyoming has some of the most radical abortion laws in America. I will not stand for that, and will continue fighting for innocent unborn babies,” said Neiman.

