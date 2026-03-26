Threat against Billings Senior High investigated

BILLINGS - Billings school officials said in a notification on Thursday that Billings Senior High School was the target of a threat.

School officials said in the message that the senior high front office received a threatening phone call at about 12:15 p.m.

"The school is currently in a secure while police investigate," the message states.

School officials asked parents to avoid going to the school "as no one can come in or out during the secure."

This message was posted on social media:

At approximately 12:15 PM, an individual made a threatening phone call to Billings Senior High School. Our school resource officers are on site, and we are actively investigating the situation. As a precaution, the school is in Secure status for the remainder of the school day, and all students are safe inside the building.

We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.