Summer camp introduces Montana teens to medical field, amid healthcare shortage

BILLINGS— A Billings summer camp has been introducing Montana high school students to several healthcare specialties over the past week.

The annual MedStart Summer Camp, which is put on by the Area Health Education Center (AHEC), organizes opportunities in six Montana regions for teens to learn more about healthcare.

Watch the report below:

Billings summer camp introduces teens to medical field, amid healthcare shortage

Students traveled from across the state to participate in Billings’ five-day-long camp. Many have plans to pursue medical careers.

“I want to become an OB-GYN doctor,” said Hardin High School senior Francisca Funke. “So, I took the opportunity and I was like, ‘Yeah, I would definitely do it.’”

“It's been a great experience,” said Colstrip High School senior Morgan McManus, who plans to study radiology. “I’m pretty sure I made some lifelong friends.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 McManus smiles with friends

“I feel like it helped me prepare (for) what I could go into and what I need to learn more,” said Parker Strever, a Laurel High School senior who is interested in becoming a forensic pathologist.

The students received hands-on training with paramedics Wednesday morning at Montana State University-Billings.

Billings AMR Chief of Operations Brady Drescher, who taught students, said there is a national shortage of paramedics.

“Over the years there has been less and less EMTs and paramedics that have been wanting to get into the field,” said Drescher. “We still don't have enough paramedics within the nation to be able to support an effective program.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Drescher instructing students

According to the American Hospital Association, there is a projected shortage of 100,000 healthcare workers nationally in 2028.

Nikole Bakko, AHEC outreach coordinator at RiverStone Health, said the camp has taught many students who went on to become medical professionals.

“I have several students that have gone into nursing, headed into medical school, things like that… so yes, definitely seeing it come full circle, which is awesome,” said Bakko, who has helped coordinate the program for 12 years.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Nikole Bakko

Bakko told MTN her goal is to help train and keep as much medical expertise in Montana as she can.

“We have a shortage of all healthcare professionals, especially across the nation, but especially here in Montana, and a high demand in our eastern side of our state,” said Bakko.