Substitute teacher removed after incident at Hardin Intermediate School

HARDIN — A substitute teacher at Hardin Intermediate School was removed from a classroom after using inappropriate disciplinary practices, prompting concern in the community and a review by two law enforcement agencies.

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Hardin substitute teacher removed from classroom after inappropriate disciplinary incident

Hardin School District Superintendent Tobin Novasio confirmed on Monday that an incident involving a substitute teacher had occurred, stating that the substitute "implemented inappropriate disciplinary practices that did not align with district expectations or professional standards."

Students reported the behavior to a staff member, prompting school personnel to intervene. The substitute teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and instructed not to return, according to the district.

Hardin mother Patsy White Bear told MTN over the phone that her daughter, a third-grader, came home upset after the incident. White Bear said her daughter told her the substitute threatened to tape her hand to the desk and had students raise books above their heads to get them to write with their left hands. White Bear said her daughter was hesitant to return to school.

White Bear said she did not find out about the incident until after her child came home.

The district said some claims circulating in the community were inaccurate or exaggerated, but officials maintained the behavior that did occur was unacceptable and inconsistent with its commitment to a safe and supportive learning environment.

The substitute teacher had previously passed required background checks and training, and this was the second time the individual had worked at the school, with no reported concerns during a prior assignment, according to the district.

School leadership initiated an internal investigation and contacted the families of all students involved.

The Hardin Police Department and the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office are also reviewing the incident at the request of community members.

In the statement, the district said it "remains committed to transparency, student safety, and continuous improvement" and will provide updates as appropriate.

Families seeking additional information are encouraged to contact the school administration directly.