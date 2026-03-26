State officials planning April public meeting on Laurel state mental hospital

LAUREL — State officials are planning to hold a public meeting in April on the controversial forensic mental health facility proposed for Laurel.

Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner told Q2 his office received a call from Montana Board of Investment Director Dan Villa about one hour prior to Tuesday’s Laurel City Council meeting.

During public comment at the meeting, Villa announced he and representatives from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), will be in Laurel at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 22 for a public hearing on the forensic mental health facility at the Laurel Public Library— even though he had yet to confirm the availability of the room.

Laurel Library Director Nancy Schmidt said she took a call from Chief Attorney Cort Jenson with the Montana Board of Investments Wednesday morning. Jenson requested the use of the library community room for April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, Yellowstone County commissioners said they received notice from the Board of Investments Wednesday about a potential zoning change related to the siting of the state mental hospital at 1425 US Highway 10 in unincorporated land in west Laurel.

County Commissioner Mark Morse said with this notice, commissioners will first hold a discussion about scheduling and procedures before setting a date for the required public hearing. The discussion meeting is set for Thursday, April 2 at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public, but commissioners will make no decisions at that time.

While a public hearing is required by law, Morse said the state has the authority to ignore county zoning law for public projects, meaning the county will hold a hearing but can't block the project.

Click here to read the release from the county.

Related to the facility, Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner confirmed Wednesday he will not file a temporary restraining order to stop a petition circulating to recall him from office.

"My family and I have decided to let all the people vote," Waggoner said.

Waggoner added he wants all people to have a say, not just one side.

The Laurel C.A.R.E.D. group filed the recall petition on March 3. The group argued Waggoner acted beyond his authority when he bypassed the city council and worked directly with the state to find a location in Laurel for the proposed forensic mental health facility. The Yellowstone County Elections Office approved the petition on March 11. Petitioners need 840 signatures to bring the measure before voters.