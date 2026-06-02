Stacked closing downtown Billings restaurant after 11 years

Stacked A Montana Grill is closing its downtown Billings restaurant this month after 11 years.

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Stacked restaurant to close in downtown Billings

The restaurant's owners said in a Facebook post that the restaurant's last day at 106 N. 28th St. will be Saturday, June 6.

The owners noted the decision is both financial and a result of ongoing health struggles. Stacked will continue catering and events with the long-term goal of returning to a food truck.

Restaurateur Stephen Hindman opened Stacked in 2015 with the goal of capitalizing on a growing downtown. He opened a second location at Billings Logan International Airport in 2024.

No mention was made of the second location in the Facebook post.