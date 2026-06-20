BILLINGS — The Southeast Montana PrimeTimers are marking 10 years of building community for gay men in Billings — and their presence at the downtown Pride Parade Saturday reflects just how far they've come.

Walt Donges, president of the chapter, said the group formed out of a recognized need.

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Southeast Montana PrimeTimers celebrate 10 years in Billings

"I realized during that, that we didn't have the support built in the community for a gay movement like that. And so I started Primetimers as a way to start organizing the people I knew, the gay men," Donges said Saturday.

The chapter was founded in 2016 and has since grown into what Donges describes as the oldest gay organization currently active in Billings.

The group's mission centers on creating social opportunities and a sense of belonging.

"This organization is to create social events, potlucks, coffees, dinners, brunches, movie nights, bowling, hiking, camping," Donges said.

But building that community in southeast Montana came with challenges.

"I have been really surprised. You know, in southeast Montana, it's very conservative. And a lot of the guys are somewhat closeted here in southeast Montana," Donges said.

Over the past decade, community support has grown. Donges said the chapter has given members something they couldn't easily find before.

"What this has done is give them the ability to be with other gay men," Donges said. "The community has embraced it. 406 Pride is a big supporter, of course."

Member Cornell Thomas recalled the chapter's early days as a true grassroots effort.

"When it first started, it was very much a grassroots effort. We'd go to businesses and organizations that we thought were open or affirming and let them know what we were doing," Thomas said.

Thomas said the PrimeTimers serve as more than just a gathering place — they're a starting point for something bigger.

"You want to have this be the starting point, but not necessarily the destination," Thomas said.

The Billings chapter is part of a network of more than 70 PrimeTimers chapters worldwide, and its reputation is spreading.

"People come out for the parades. We have people finding us. They send us emails or whatever. And we heard about you and they come and check us out," Thomas said.

For Donges, the milestone is measured in the lives the chapter has touched.

"We've had over 160 members come through the rosters, over 30 leaders in that 10-year-period. And so we're developing people, men, at every stage of themselves in their lives," Donges said.