'Somewhere up high': Billings residents getting creative to watch sold-out air show

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone International Air Show was completely sold out Saturday, meaning many in Billings had to search for the perfect spot to catch the action. Parking lots and rooftops were packed with excited viewers.

Many had to get creative to catch a glimpse of the daredevil pilots.

"Kind of get somewhere up high, and just stay where you can," said Mark Rubie, a Billings resident searching for a spot, on Saturday. "I don’t know, top of a building or something."

“I think I might find a spot. Open field or hills. Could even watch them from the dorms realistically," said Benji Banks, a Montana State University-Billings soccer player from England, on Saturday. "But I do plan on trying to see them as much as I can."

The Billings Police Department (BPD) has a reminder for those trying to sneak a peek.

“We understand it’s kind of frustrating with traffic right now. As you can see, the roads are backed up. We’re trying to get close to 10-20,000 people into this area at one time between today and tomorrow. So we’re asking that they stay patient," said Jeff Stovall, a sergeant with BPD, on Saturday. "Just staying vigilant, obeying normal traffic laws. No parking along Highway 3, it’s completely closed there. We understand you want to get as close as you can, but we’re just asking you to stay patient and go to a safe area."

It’s a way to keep everyone safe while reducing the risk of accidents, which have been on the rise this week.

"We’ve had a few folks that were distracted by the Blue Angels, or whoever it is flying around here and doing the amazing things they do," Stovall said. "There’s been stuff over social media that people have offered allowing people to park there. I know some businesses are doing that as well. It’s a great opportunity for them, those that couldn’t get tickets to the show, for them to still be able to partake in it as well."

It’s a chance to take in the sights in a safe way.

“As long as you can kind of stay out of the main traffic and stay a little bit out of the trees," Rubie said. “Just try to stay safe everybody and view where you can."

