Billings Air Show: Things to know

BILLINGS — Thousands of people will have the opportunity to experience the Yellowstone International Air Show this weekend when it returns to Billings for the first time since 2001.

Amidst the incredible performances of the pilots on Saturday and Sunday, there may be some confusion as to where to park and road closures.

All the parking lots that people will utilize are west of the airport, just head towards the water tower and follow the signs to the color of your parking pass.

You can reach those spots by heading up 27th Street North or coming up Highway 3 (Airport Road) in either direction. Highway 3 will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. to allow for traffic to exit the air show.

City of Billings

As far as seating, unless you have V.I.P tickets, general admission is first come, first serve for the best spots.

"It’s a big open grassy field, it’s basically first come first serve, if you see a spot there you want to sit, that’s where you can claim," said Billings Public Information Officer, Victoria Hill.

She mentioned a few 'Do's and Do Not's':

DO- Bring your sense of adventure as well as a lawn chair.

DON’T - ruin someone else’s view, leave that umbrella behind

DO - stay hydrated bring that refillable water bottle and plenty of sunscreen.

DON’T - bring coolers or bags of food. All outside food and drink are prohibited, except for baby food, formula and snacks for little kids.

DO - protect those ears, earplugs especially for kids are highly recommended.

DON’T - call 9-1-1 to complain it’s too loud.

DO - capture memories – bring cameras and binoculars!

DON’T - try to take pictures from above - no drones allowed.

If you don't have a ticket to the show, do not plan to watch the show from the rims. Swords Park to the water tower, west of the airport, will be closed and signs are posted to not park on the shoulder of the road.

Hill also cautions drivers to stay vigilant on the road as well, as there have already been a few wrecks.

"If you are out walking or driving around and you see a plane and you want to get a better look at it, please pull over and do so safely," added Hill.

And most importantly, she says "make sure to enjoy a show" that's making it's first appearance in Billings in decades.