BILLINGS — Australian influencer Samuel Weidenhofer brought his cross-country campaign supporting veterans to Wyoming and Montana this week, using his social media platform of more than 16 million followers to raise money for struggling veterans while drawing attention to the nation's veteran suicide crisis.

Watch how a viral influencer is helping veterans in Montana and Wyoming:

Social media influencer's national tour brings support to veterans in Montana and Wyoming

The 23-year-old content creator from Melbourne is traveling across the United States on a 50-day mission to help one veteran in every state, using his social media following of more than 16 million people to raise money and draw attention to veteran suicide and the challenges service members face after leaving the military.

"We went on a mission across America to change lives, which is what brought us to Billings, Montana," Weidenhofer told MTN while stopped in Billings.

The campaign, called "50 Veterans in 50 States," builds on the viral moment that brought Weidenhofer widespread attention in the United States.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Samuel Weidenhofer (right) and his videographer, Luke Marriott (left).

In a viral video viewed millions of times online, Weidenhofer met Ed Bambas, a Michigan veteran, while he was working as a cashier at age 88. Bambas said he lost his pension after General Motors' bankruptcy proceedings and could not afford to stop working. After sharing Bambas' story with followers, Weidenhofer helped raise over $1 million in a single day, ultimately allowing the veteran to retire.

Bambas has since contributed to the new campaign.

"Ed wanted to pay it forward, so he chucked in $50,000, $1,000 for each veteran," Weidenhofer said.

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The campaign's model is straightforward. Veterans are nominated by community members, and one veteran is selected in each state. Weidenhofer then visits them, shares their stories online, and launches fundraising efforts through GoFundMe and other donations.

Weidenhofer said his motivation for the work is deeply personal. He grew up being bullied and lost a family member to suicide.

"The reason I started it, I lost my auntie to suicide … I picked up the phone to my uncle and heard the pain in his voice, and it's something I never wanted someone to hear again," Weidenhofer said. "Social media was my outlet, and it's actually what saved my life ... I turned that into something to spread awareness about suicide and help people."

Now at the campaign's halfway point, Weidenhofer and his videographer, Luke Marriott, made Montana their 25th stop this week. Already, the campaign has raised more than $1.9 million collectively, with a goal of $10 million.

"To us, it's highlighted this more pressing issue around how we're supporting these veterans after the service," said Marriott.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News At the time of the interview, his campaign had reached $1.7 million.

Montana has one of the highest rates of veteran suicide in the country, nearly double the national average, according to Montana state health statistics. Weidenhofer said he hopes the campaign helps highlight important issues affecting veterans and wants to see systemic change in how the United States supports veterans after their service.

"There's so many out there who don't want to be here because they feel worthless, and like, we can't allow that to happen," he said. "Money, it's awesome for these veterans, but what I really want to see is a change, you know. I want to see a change in the system, and that's why we're doing this."

“We obviously come from a country where I feel like, you know, we have a lot of really good systems in place for our veterans to help them after their time of service," added Marriott. "And I think one of the biggest surprises for us is just how common these stories are across the whole spectrum.”

On Monday, Weidenhofer stopped in Gillette, Wyo., where he found veteran Matthew Hohnholt at a grave on Memorial Day. Hohnholt recently lost his 19-year-old son to suicide.

Hohnholt, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and injuries connected to his military service, told Weidenhofer he had accumulated significant debt while coping with disability and grief. In a video shared to MTN, Weidenhofer pledged to help pay for a headstone while launching a fundraiser on his behalf.

Credit: Samuel Weidenhofer

"We're going to open a fundraiser to get a headstone for your son and to do this. I have $1,000 today to start it," Weidenhofer said in the video.

On Wednesday, Weidenhofer reached Somers, Montana, near Kalispell, where he visited a 78-year-old Army veteran named Gordy, who served during the Vietnam War and recently lost his home of 46 years to a fire.

According to his GoFundMe, despite hearing loss that left him disabled through the Department of Veterans Affairs, Gordy continued working and remained active in his community before the loss of his home.

Weidenhofer presented him with $1,000 and launched an online fundraiser to help with rebuilding costs.

Credit: Samuel Weidenhofer

"So many tears," Gordy said in the video. "People I don't even know showing up like this."

Along the way, Weidenhofer and Marriott said they have encountered a steady stream of generosity from strangers. During their Montana visit, a Billings Airbnb host donated a night's stay after sharing that he had lost a veteran grandfather to suicide.

"(The host) lost his grandpa to suicide, and his grandpa served, and he donated an Airbnb for the night," Weidenhofer said. "It's also the kindness of strangers."

"It's really exciting to do. Something that we'll always remember Montana for is the people here," Marriott said.

The campaign's success, he said, demonstrates how social media can have a positive impact.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Samuel Weidenhofer stands in Billings.

"It's something I'll always say, is if you turn pain into purpose in your life, it's going to be the best thing you can ever go through," Weidenhofer said. "Most of all, I've just realized I'm not alone. You know, none of these veterans are alone, and I think it's helped a lot of them realize that too."

To learn more about 50 States, 50 Veterans, click here.