LAUREL— Laurel homeowner Lisa Reynolds was shocked in December when she discovered her home insurance premium had increased to more than $20,000 for the year.

Reynolds and her family have been insured through USAA for decades. Her usual annual premium had been close to $2,900.

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‘Shop around’: Laurel woman shocked by insurance premium spike, urges homeowners to examine provider

“My grandfather was a World War II veteran. My dad is an Army veteran. And we've all had USAA for years because of that fact. And they are supposed to be part of your family, and it's not that case anymore,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds immediately contacted USAA, and representatives told her the premium had increased due to her roughly 119-year-old home’s age. Reynolds said she has lived in that home for nine years.

“They're not being transparent, and they're still not giving me an actual justification other than the age of the home,” she said.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

“I went through, I don't know how many different customer service reps, managers,” she added.

The premium emptied her escrow account and brought it to $15,000 in the negative. Reynolds said USAA still maintains that the $20,000 premium was correct.

“I think that somehow it got messed up. It makes no sense to me,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds switched her home insurance to State Farm in February. USAA then refunded $11,000 because the policy would not extend the whole year.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

Reynolds is still making up for $6,000 that she was not planning to spend.

“Definitely don't just stay with one company. You want to shop around,” Reynolds encourages homeowners.

She told MTN that many of her friends have seen hikes in their insurance premiums and urged homeowners to examine their insurance provider to avoid the same problem.

“Anyone that I run into, I'm talking to every single friend, acquaintance, anyone. I'm letting them know that of my experience and that I am requesting that they check a lot closer,” said Reynolds.

Billings insurance agent Jeanette Albrecht agrees.

“The thought of that big of an increase over a policy that is normally about $3,000 is outrageous,” said Albrecht.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Jeanette Albrecht

Even though Albrecht has not seen a premium increase as much as Reynolds’, she said many clients have seen a surge in premiums since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The two biggest reasons (were) labor shortages and the supply chain shortages,” said Albrecht.

According to 2025 findings from Lending Tree, home insurance rates have risen a cumulative 40.4% since 2019.

“It's getting better now, but… it's not back to where it was pre-COVID, which I highly doubt that will ever be the norm again,” added Albrecht.

She recommends homeowners seek guidance from insurance agents when considering different policies.

“Independent agents have your back. They care about you,” said Albrecht.