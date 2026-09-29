Sheridan’s 59-game winning streak ends in loss at Natrona County

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Sheridan’s Wyoming high school state-record 59-game winning streak ended Friday at Casper Natrona County, where the Broncs fell 38-0. The streak was high school football's second longest in the nation among active teams, trailing only Garden City High School in New York which had won 68 straight. Ironically, Garden City also lost over the weekend, 21-14 to Massapequa.

Sheridan's loss snaps a run that had stretched more than five years and included five consecutive Class 4A state titles. The last time the Broncs were shut out was in the 2014 playoff semifinals, also at Natrona County.

Also ending for Sheridan was a 22-game road winning streak, tied for the second-longest in state history.

One streak remains: Sheridan’s 36-game home winning streak. The Broncs will try to protect it Friday when they host Laramie.

(Editor's note: Sheridan Media's Kevin Koile contributed to this story)