Search for missing Billings area woman enters second day

BILLINGS - The search for a missing 77-year-old woman with Alzheimer's entered a second day on Tuesday.

Search crews were out near I-90 between Billings and Laurel with a tracking dog until 9 p.m. Monday combing the area where Sherri Richterich's jacket was found in tall brush, but no new leads were discovered on her whereabouts.

A helicopter search was launched Monday morning when she was first reported missing, and on Tuesday search efforts were focused on a gridded ground search. The chopper crew was taking a break to keep the noise level low for volunteers on the ground.

Courtesy Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office

Richterich walked away from her home at around 1 a.m. Monday. She lives there with her husband in the area of Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said with Richterich's condition every effort to find her is being made, including checking with the railroad that runs along highway in case she would have wandered onto a rail car not knowing where she was.

Her family says she may have walked away from her home thinking she was going on a walk, or going home as she often did not know where her home was.

