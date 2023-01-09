Watch Now
First Look: Massive search for missing Yellowstone County woman

77-year-old woman with Alzheimer's missing
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jan 09, 2023
Editor Note: First Look stories offer an initial report on the day's top news from Q2.

A massive search effort is underway in Billings for a 77-year-old woman with Alzheimer's, who walked away from her home in the very early morning hours Monday.

Sherri Richterich’s daughter Paula says her mother walked away from her family home where she lives with her husband, sometime shortly before 1 a.m.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says the woman was first reported missing Monday morning in the Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road area. Linder requested a missing endangered person advisory and launched a ground and helicopter search. Officials are asking property owners in the area to check their properties, buildings, vehicles, trees and shrubs for any sign of Sherri.

Overnight temperatures are a concern in the search to find Sherri. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 105 pounds, hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a blue striped jacket, blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information should call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929 or dial 911.

