School closure extended in Park City due to roof damage

PARK CITY - School officials in Park City have announced that classes have been canceled for the week of Jan. 5 following recent roof damage.

Superintendent Dave Whitesell said in a notice that the closure is necessary to allow "the District to confirm that all safety standards are fully met before anyone returns."

"We understand that this creates challenges for families, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this situation carefully and responsibly," Whitesell said in the notice. "At this time, no one will be returning to the building without appropriate clearance."

Schools in Park City were closed on Dec. 23 after officials said "suspicious material" was found by a contractor working to remove a section of the roof that blew off in a windstorm.

The material was later identified as vermiculite.

Read the notice from Whitesell here:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

There will be no school next week as the District continues precautionary work related to the recent roof damage and associated environmental review.

The school building will stay closed next week while specialists complete the remaining testing and environmental work. This step allows the District to confirm that all safety standards are fully met before anyone returns.

We understand that this creates challenges for families, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this situation carefully and responsibly. At this time, no one will be returning to the building without appropriate clearance.

Looking ahead, the District anticipates transitioning to a temporary remote learning plan beginning the following week. Additional details will be shared as soon as they are finalized.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. We are committed to keeping you informed with timely and accurate updates.

Thank you for your continued support of Park City Schools.

Sincerely,

David Whitesell, Superintendent

