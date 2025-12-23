Park City Schools close after "suspicious material" discovered

PARK CITY - Park City Schools closed early for the holidays after a "suspicious material" was found by a contractor.

According to a statement from Superintendent Dave Whitesell, the contractor was working on Monday to remove a section of the roof that blew off in a recent windstorm and discovered a material later identified as vermiculite.

"Vermiculite is a naturally occurring mineral that was used in some older building materials for insulation and fire resistance'," Whitesell said. "We are taking this seriously because some older vermiculite products can be contaminated with asbestos, and that cannot be confirmed by sight—testing is required."

A sample of the material has been submitted for testing, Whitesell said, and results were expected back on Tuesday.

As a result, schools were closed on Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" to ensure the safety of students and staff.

