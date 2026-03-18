Sandstone petition heads to district court; board cites litigation

COLUMBUS - A petition challenging the Absarokee Elementary School Board’s declaration of the Sandstone Building as surplus property is headed to district court, Board Chair Gary Gates confirmed Tuesday. A court date has not yet been determined.

“We are under current litigation so we can’t talk to anything specific on this at this time,” Gates told community members who raised questions about the Sandstone at Monday’s meeting. “Once litigation is over then we can talk about these things.”

The board did answer one question from the February meeting, reports the Stillwater County News. Gates disclosed that the cost to obtain the renovation estimate from Hulteng CCI, Inc. was $2,132. That estimate, presented Jan. 15, put probable renovation costs at approximately $1.3 million.

Community members at the February meeting had also asked for demolition cost estimates, which the board has not yet obtained.

Mary Anna Espeland asked Monday whether the board would answer the other questions from the February meeting. Gates indicated that with litigation pending, the board cannot discuss Sandstone-related matters.

RELATED Q2 COVERAGE: ‘Save the Sandstone’: Group of Absarokee women working to preserve historic building

School safety concerns raised

Board members Carolyn Hutson and Josh Royce raised urgent concerns about school preparedness during lockdown situations following a recent precautionary lockdown that occurred while elementary students were at recess.

Hutson said the timing brought safety issues to light, particularly regarding students’ limited access to the building during an emergency.

“As a parent and a husband I have a huge, huge, huge issue with what we have going on there,” Royce added, noting students had only a 10- to 15-foot walkway to get back to safety. “We don’t want to take anything like that lightly.”

Huston requested either a special meeting or an agenda item to discuss school safety concerns at both the elementary and high school levels, including what procedures would be in place if a lockdown occurred during lunch periods when high school students are dispersed.

Other business

The board approved a non-voted levy increase for tuition payments and discussed fence construction around the Cobblestone building and high school roof repairs.