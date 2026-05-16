MILES CITY — Thousands of people packed the streets of Miles City for the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, a 75-year tradition that brings together community, commerce, and rodeo culture.

The event began in 1951 as a simple auction for bucking horses, and years later it has to be one of the biggest events in Montana.

Watch officials and members of the community talk about the sale:

Saddle Up: Miles City Bucking Horse Sale celebrates 75 years of tradition

A parade rolled through downtown as bars bustled and restaurants filled to capacity.

600 Café is one business that has learned to meet the moment.

The café's manager, Johna Grenz, said the event is about more than keeping up with demand.

"We do it more just to serve the people and be part of a community and have something cool and go down in the history books for," Grenz said.

Grenz said the timing of the sale each year provides a critical boost for local businesses.

"It really helps businesses coming out of hard winters a lot, to reset for the summer and get back ahead," Grenz said.

Miles City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Laney said the economic impact is significant.

"It's huge, you know, it's in the tens of millions. You know, it's a lot, a lot of money," Laney said.

But for Grenz, the bottom line is secondary.

"It's not about the money, it's just about the people and everybody having a good time and enjoying our community," Grenz said.

At the fairgrounds, the tradition runs deep. Blayne Hubing grew up attending the event.

"Coming to and from high school rodeos, we'd always swing by during the weekend and stop in and watch some horses buck and just kind of check everything out," Hubing said.

Hubing has watched the sale grow over the years.

"It just seems to keep getting, you know, busier and busier each year," Hubing said.

For many attendees, the sale is as much about reconnecting as it is about rodeo.

"It's just fun to be here for a weekend. You know, you see a lot of people that you never see throughout the year," Hubing said.

John Morford, president of the board for the Bucking Horse Sale, said the event stands apart from any other rodeo in the country.

"I've told people over the years, you can go to the National Finals Rodeo in Vegas, and you can see the top 15 saddle bronc riders in the world. You can come to Miles City and see the top 30 in one day," Morford said.