Rocky Mountain football player injured in shooting, SWAT incident related

BILLINGS — A Sunday SWAT activation on the 1400 block of Sourdough Lane was related to an early Saturday morning shooting, Billings police say, as officers took people into custody for questioning.

BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said as of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made related to the shooting that occurred on the 900 block of Poly Drive and sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

MTN confirmed that man is Chandler Stalcup, a freshman at Rocky Mountain College and defensive lineman for the Battlin' Bears. According to the team roster, Stalcup is originally from Crystal River, Florida.

Saturday afternoon Rocky Mountain announced all athletic contests would be postponed until further notice. It is not confirmed if that is in relation to the shooting.

