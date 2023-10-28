Watch Now
Billings police investigate early Saturday shooting

Posted at 8:53 AM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 10:59:20-04

BILLINGS - A section of Poly Drive in Billings was closed early Saturday morning while police investigate a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police said on social media that officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Poly Drive for a reported shooting and found an 18-year-old man suffering from "life-threatening injuries." The man was taken to a local hospital.

Police said Poly Drive was closed to traffic between Glenwood Drive and Michigan Avenue while officers investigate.

No other information was immediately released, including any possible suspect information.

