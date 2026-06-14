Rocky Mountain College president announces retirement after 15 years

Rocky Mountain College President Bob Wilmouth has announced he will retire in June 2027, ending a tenure of more than 15 years leading the Billings institution.

Hear from Wilmouth as he recounts his time at Rocky Mountain College below:

Rocky Mountain President Bob Wilmouth reflect on career

Wilmouth said his total time at Rocky Mountain College spans longer than just his presidency.

"I'm finishing my 14th year in this position, but I was at the Physician Assistant Program for four or five years here at Rocky," Wilmouth said.

Wilmouth served on several boards in Billings throughout his career. He said lasting this long in the role is an accomplishment in itself.

"The shelf life is four, five, six years. But to last 15 years, man, that is an accomplishment," Wilmouth said.

He said he did not achieve that alone.

"The faculty, the staff, and our board as well. And even our community, who's been extremely supportive," Wilmouth said.

Wilmouth credits his work to a commitment to personal growth.

"I believe in lifelong learning," Wilmouth said.

"I'm a much better college president today than I was 14 years ago," Wilmouth said.

MSU Billings Chancellor Dr. Stefani Hicswa called Wilmouth "a great partner (who) has become a close, trusted friend."

Community members echoed that sentiment. Steve Arveschoug said Wilmouth's impact on students extends well beyond the campus.

"Those students are a part of who we are as a community. And that's a fantastic legacy. And Bob's been such an important part of that legacy," said Arveschoug, the former director of Big Sky Economic Development.

As the college's hiring board begins its search for a new president, Wilmouth expressed confidence in the team that will carry operations forward during the transition.

"We have the right people in the right seats running the operations here with our provost, academic vice president, dean of students, CFO, enrollment vice president, and our development director," Wilmouth said.

Arveschoug said he trusts the board to find the right successor.

"I'm confident in the board and their ability to find just the right next president for Rocky Mountain College," Arveschoug said.

"They'll be very thoughtful about selecting just the right person to kind of take that legacy in an important next step, next direction," Arveschoug said.

The new president is expected to take office in June 2027.

