BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College American Indian Club hosted a traditional powwow at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark Saturday.

The event brought in hundreds to celebrate and honor American Indian culture.

Watch the scene below:

Rocky Mountain College hosts powwow in Billings

Vice President of the American Indian Club, Marajah Peace said this year's event is led entirely by college students.

Peace said their goal is to bring people together and create a space for learning and connection.

"One of our main focuses for this year's powwow is to build a bigger community between Rocky Mountain College, the town of Billings, and also native communities, like the surrounding native communities," Peace said Saturday.

Preparation for this day started last semester, and Peace said a lot of planning goes into it.

"It's actually quite a lot. Well, we try to plan as far and advanced as possible," Peace said.

Peace said that it is more than just and event, it's about gratitude for family, culture and friends.

"We want to build that bridge between culture, heritage, and just showing how Native Americans are being introduced and being represented more," Peace said.