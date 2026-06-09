Robert Wilmouth to retire as Rocky Mountain College president in 2027

(Rocky Mountain College news release)

BILLINGS, Mont. — Rocky Mountain College (RMC) today announced that President Robert Wilmouth will retire in June 2027, concluding 15 years of leadership at Montana’s oldest institution of higher education.

Dr. Wilmouth has served as president of Rocky Mountain College since 2013. Before assuming the presidency, he directed RMC’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies program, turning a struggling flagship program into one of the region’s premier graduate healthcare offerings, widely recognized for preparing high-quality providers who serve communities across Montana and the Mountain West. His work in this role was built on a distinguished career as a cardiac, thoracic, and vascular surgeon with the Billings Clinic.

During his tenure, Rocky Mountain College has experienced significant growth and renewal. Under his leadership, RMC launched its Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) program, the first Montana-based Doctorate of Occupational Therapy program in the state, and oversaw the planning, construction, and opening of the Charles M. Morledge Science Building, which houses the OTD program and provides modern laboratory space for the College’s natural and health science programs. Dr. Wilmouth also led the renovation of Herb Klindt Field, transforming the historic Rocky Bowl with turf and lights to better serve RMC athletics and the broader community.

He has also championed campus improvements that preserved Rocky’s historic character while modernizing facilities to meet the needs of future generations of students.

Deeply community-focused, Dr. Wilmouth has worked to strengthen ties between Rocky Mountain College and the city of Billings. Recognized as a community leader, he received the legacy award from the Billings Chamber in 2020. Among other efforts, he partnered with Billings Central Catholic High School to provide space and support for the development of facilities that now host BCCHS football and softball on RMC’s campus, an example of his commitment to expanding educational and co-curricular opportunities for students across the community.

In keeping with Rocky Mountain College’s mission to “serve those in front of us,” Dr. Wilmouth championed the establishment of the Native American Outreach office, which provides scholarship opportunities, academic support, and community for Native American students. He has also placed particular emphasis on strengthening the College’s long-term financial foundation through endowment growth and increased philanthropic support, helping ensure that RMC remains well-positioned to fulfill its mission in the decades ahead.

“Serving as president of Rocky Mountain College has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Wilmouth. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside exceptional faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners. Together, we have strengthened this institution while remaining true to its values and mission. Watching our students discover their purpose and go on to make meaningful contributions in their communities has been incredibly rewarding, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”

The Rocky Mountain College Board of Trustees will begin a formal presidential search at the start of the 2026–27 academic year. The Board plans to engage a national search firm and establish a search committee with representation from faculty, staff, alumni, and other key stakeholders across the RMC community.

“President Wilmouth’s leadership has shaped Rocky Mountain College in profound and lasting ways,” said Toby O’Rourke, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “His vision, steady stewardship, and unwavering commitment to students have strengthened every aspect of the institution. While there is still important work ahead before his retirement, we are committed to conducting a thoughtful and comprehensive search to identify the next leader who will build on RMC’s strong foundation and guide the College into its next chapter.”

Dr. Wilmouth will continue serving as president through June 2027 to ensure a smooth leadership transition and to support Rocky Mountain College’s ongoing strategic priorities.

