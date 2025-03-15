Red Lodge Mountain: Wind gust caused "unusually aggressive derailment"

RED LODGE - Officials at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort said Saturday the fatal chairlift accident was caused by an unexpectedly strong wind gust that resulted in an "unusually aggressive derailment."

The finding followed an initial inspection of the chairlift by an independent professional lift inspector, the company said in a press release.

Jeff Zinne, 37 of Billings, was injured Monday, March 10 when he was riding the Triple Chair at the resort around noon. He was flown to a hospital in Billings where he died early Wednesday. Authorities said he died of blunt force injuries.

The ski resort said Saturday in the press release the incident remains under investigation and they are "working in collaboration with the US Forest Service, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, and Iron Mountain Engineering, an independent professional lift inspector, to understand how this tragedy occurred."

The chair lift remains closed, the press release states, with no estimate on when it will reopen.

"Chairlift safety is a top priority, and something we take incredibly seriously," the press release states. "Until the lift assessment is complete, the lift is repaired, tested and evaluated again by inspectors and regulatory agencies, it will remain closed."

Read the full press release below:

On behalf of the Red Lodge Mountain team, we would like to send our most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zinne, and to everyone impacted by the tragedy that occurred on Monday.

We also want to update you with what we currently know about the cause of the Triple Chair incident and assure you that we are committed to a rigorous and thorough investigation. We are working in collaboration with the US Forest Service, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, and Iron Mountain Engineering, an independent professional lift inspector, to understand how this tragedy occurred.

After an initial inspection of the Triple Chair this week, independently conducted inspections suggest the damage to the lift was caused by an unexpectedly strong wind gust, causing an unusually aggressive derailment and as a result, Mr. Zinne's injuries.

Chairlift safety is a top priority, and something we take incredibly seriously. Until the lift assessment is complete, the lift is repaired, tested and evaluated again by inspectors and regulatory agencies, it will remain closed. Currently, there is no estimate as to when the Triple Chair will reopen.

Unrelated to the Triple Chair incident, the Willow Creek chair continues to be closed for maintenance. We are optimistic that it will reopen soon, however once maintenance has been completed, it will also undergo a full inspection before reopening as part of our standard operating procedure.

In the meantime, limited lift and terrain access is currently available at Red Lodge Mountain, accessed by The Stache Express, Palisades chair, Magic Carpet and Sun Kid conveyor lifts. A reduced daily lift ticket will be available until more terrain is on the schedule.

We anticipate having more information to share in the coming days. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

