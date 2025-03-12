Billings man dies from injuries in Red Lodge Mountain ski lift accident

BILLINGS - A Billings man has died from injuries he suffered after falling from a ski lift at Red Lodge Mountain.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identified the man as 37-year-old Jeffrey Neil Zinne. The coroner's office said the cause of death was accidental blunt force injury and he was pronounced dead at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday.

Red Lodge Mountain faces lift safety concerns after passenger fall

Zinne was fatally injured Monday when he fell from the Triple Chair at the ski resort during what officials said was a period of gusty winds. He was flown by emergency helicopter from the area to a Billings hospital.

Several other skiers were assisted off the lift with ropes after the lift was shut down.

The chair lift has remained closed while the incident is investigated.

A gofundme has been set up to help Zinne's family.

gofundme Jeffrey Zinne

