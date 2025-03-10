Skier injured on Red Lodge Mountain chair lift, flown to Billings hospital

A skier was injured on the Triple Chair ski lift at Red Lodge Mountain and taken to a Billings hospital Monday morning, according to authorities.

The mountain's patrol dispatch received the call of the incident at 11:51 a.m. and responded immediately, according to Troy Hawks, a Red Lodge Mountain spokesperson.

The skier, a man, was taken to the base and loaded into an ambulance.

Red Lodge firefighters told MTN News the patient was air lifted from a Red Lodge hospital to a Billings hospital. Strong winds prevented an airlift from the scene, according to firefighters.

The Triple Chair remains closed through Tuesday morning for an investigation, according to Hawks.

In addition, the Willow Creek chairlift remains closed after a week because of mechanical problems.

The 'Stache Express is the only lower mountain lift still operating.