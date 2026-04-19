BILLINGS — Music fans lined up before sunrise Saturday outside Cameron Records in Billings, some waiting overnight, as Record Store Day drew crowds eager for limited-edition vinyl releases.

By the time the doors opened at 8 a.m., more than 200 people had gathered outside the independent shop, reflecting a growing demand for records that store owner TJ Goodwin said continues to build each year.

Watch the excitement for Record Store Day in Billings:

Record Store Day spins success for Billings store amid vinyl revival

“Record Store Day is a worldwide holiday,” Goodwin said. “It was established to celebrate the community of independent record stores and what they bring to their community.”

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The annual event, founded more than 15 years ago, now includes more than 1,200 participating stores nationwide. It features exclusive releases, often in limited quantities per location, that are available only for in-person purchase on that day.

At Cameron Records, nearly 200 exclusive titles were stocked this year, ranging from major artists like Bruno Mars and Madonna to niche and independent releases. Many sold out quickly.

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“The idea is to drive people to come into the stores, and it definitely works. We probably had 200 people in line this morning," said Goodwin. “The first person was here at 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon."

Courtesy: Cameron Records Nearly 200 people were in line before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

For 20-year-old Perris Jendro, despite missing the long line, she still managed to grab the final copy of a sought-after vinyl release.

“I'm a huge Ethel Cain fan," Jendro said. “I got the last one. I was shaking."

What was once considered an "old-school" hobby is now back in the rotation, as vinyl sales have skyrocketed in recent years.

"The vinyl industry last year surpassed over a billion dollars sold. It is the biggest-selling vinyl trend in decades,” said Goodwin. "Vinyl is back. It never went away, but it's back in a big, big way, and it's mostly young people driving the hobby.”

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Younger generations have played a big role, with many holding a desire for a more tangible music experience in an increasingly digital world. Audio Tech Lifestyles reported that roughly 60% of Gen Z say they buy records, despite 28% saying they do not own a turntable. Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl sold roughly 1.6 million vinyl copies last year, the most of any vinyl album in 2025.

"If they're going to build a physical music collection, they're gonna do it the coolest way possible. That's vinyl," said Goodwin. "That's one thing about vinyl, I mean, that's 12 inches of artwork. You're not going to get that with a stream.”

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Jendro said she has long been drawn to physical media and is now building her own record collection, inspired in part by her father’s.

“I know me personally, I love physical media. I still have a whole bunch of DVDs that I have saved for when I move out," she said. "There's something about having it. I actually have a majority of my vinyls on display at home.”

The surge in interest has also helped Cameron Records expand. Since opening in 2019, the store has more than doubled its space and now regularly hosts live music, official album listening parties, and community events.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News TJ Goodwin opened the store in 2019.

Related: Billings record store sees vinyl sales grow exponentially

For some customers, the appeal goes beyond collecting, but is about reconnecting with childhood memories. Friends Georgette Boggio and Jill Stevenson said they both grew up around vinyl and are now rebuilding their collections.

“I've just rediscovered vinyl," said Stevenson. "It's just been lots and lots of happy, happy memories."

"I just hadn't bought records in a while, so I wasn't particularly looking for any records, but I felt like I could use some new ones," said Boggio. "I had a record of Joni Mitchell that my son scratched when he was three, and I still hadn't replaced it yet."

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Stevenson recalled listening to records as a child and carefully handling albums she once was not allowed to touch.

“I remember for a while, there were the crates in the basement," said Stevenson. "It's heartbreaking to think that those are gone, and I've had to recreate a lot of what I remember from being a kid."

Both said vinyl offers an experience that streaming cannot replicate.

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“A lot of the old records would have a big story, and you can read the story about the album," said Boggio. “I think it's great that it's not something people are trying to keep alive, but it's actually an interest of multi-generations."

“Records have a warm tone," added Stevenson. "It's absolutely comforting, and it's not something you get from streaming.”

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From longtime collectors to first-time buyers, Record Store Day continues to attract a wide range of fans and proves vinyl is here to stay.

“Brings a lot of happiness," said Stevenson. "If you take care of them, you can play them forever.”