Q2 News wants to hear what Montanans are seeing and how health insurance costs are affecting their families

BILLINGS, Mt. — Open enrollment is now underway for Montanans who buy their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. And this year's shopping might come with some sticker shock.

Enrollment for 2027 coverage opened Nov. 1 through HealthCare.gov, the federal Marketplace used in Montana. [healthinsurance.org]

An analysis of Montana's 2027 Marketplace estimates that individual-market premiums are increasing by an average of 22.6% per person before subsidies, although what individual consumers actually pay can vary based on circumstance and potential financial assistance.[healthinsurance.org]

There are also other changes facing Montana consumers this year.

PacificSource, one of the companies that offered individual Marketplace coverage in Montana in 2026, is leaving the market at the end of the year, according to a Montana insurance brokerage's 2027 enrollment guide.

With the new absence of PacificSource, that leaves Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana and Mountain Health CO-OP offering Marketplace coverage in 2027, according to Montana insurance broker's guide.

For consumers, however, the statewide numbers don't necessarily tell the whole story.

The price a person ultimately pays can depend on factors including household income, age and where they live, and income-based premium subsidies remain available to eligible Marketplace consumers. [healthinsurance.org]

Q2 News wants to hear from Montanans who are currently shopping for 2027 health insurance coverage.

Are you worried about what your health insurance will cost next year? Have you logged onto the Marketplace and found your premium has increased?

Are higher costs forcing your family to consider changing plans, increasing your deductible or making other changes to your budget?

If you live in Billings or the surrounding area and are willing to share your experience with Q2 News, we'd like to hear from you.

[News@ktvq.com and/or Grace.harvey@ktvq.com]

