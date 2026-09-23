BIG HORN, Wyo. — Lyla Marney loves to run, especially along the scenic path where she and her teammates train just south of Big Horn High School.

“It’s so pretty, yeah … in the fall it’s amazing,” Marney told MTN Sports, noting that’s when the leaves change colors before a recent run.

Running is when Q2’s Athlete of the Week is especially at her best. The junior has won the last two Class 2A state titles and is targeting a three-peat this season. Coach Cody Ball has watched her progression since the sixth grade.

"We used to do quite a few challenges and competitions, and it didn't matter if it was other middle schoolers, or high schoolers … she did whatever she could to win," Ball explained. "If it was pushups, sit-ups, planks, sprints."

WATCH Lyla's story:

Q2 AOW: Big Horn's Lyla Marney 'wants to set the pace' chasing state XC 3-peat

Last weekend, Lyla posted a convincing win of more than 40 seconds against runners from Tongue River, Buffalo and Sheridan — all bigger schools – in a time of 18 minutes and 26.3 seconds.

"She's a very fierce competitor. Wants to set the pace, be the rabbit," Ball continued. "She wants to exhaust anyone that tries to keep up with her and drag others with them and just kind of make them suffer until they finally drop."

Less than TWO weeks ago, Lyla placed fourth at a meet in Bozeman against some of Montana's top runners. Last year, she helped Big Horn's girls earn their first state team championship.

"It was super cool, especially because we were going for it the year before and were, like, one point off. The first one ever … never really been a part of something like that," Marney recalled.

Lyla Marney

She isn't the only fast runner in her circle. Teammate Teagan Butler is ranked right behind her in Class 2A, and Lyla's younger sister Ella is sitting at No. 3. Lyla said that sibling rivalry is a little more relaxed.

"She's not all about it like I am, so it's just fun," Lyla admitted with a smile. The only thing she may love more than running is the greeting crew when she gets home.

"Yeah, I have two dogs. Stinky and Rudy … their little yorkies and I love them," she said with a sentimental laugh. "I love being outdoors. Like, hiking or being at the lake.”

Lyla Marney Lyla enjoys time on the river with her dog Stinky.

For Lyla Marney, life is better at full stride — whether that's on the course, the trail, or splashing through the river with Stinky and Rudy.