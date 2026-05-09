Corruption in the commission.

That's the accusation a lawyer is making about the state's Public Service Commission.

This after commissioners voted to put fellow Commissioner Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, on "remote work restriction," effectively banning him from the building.

Watch PSC Commissioner story here:

PSC Commissioner banned from building before upcoming merger hearing

Commissioners Jeffrey Welborn, Jennifer Fielder, and Annie Bukaceck voted in favor of banning Molnar, while Randy Pinocci voted against.

This move happens just days before a big hearing on the proposed NorthWestern Energy - Black Hills Energy merger.

Commissioners say a PSC response team report confirmed multiple violations by Molnar.

“I have no idea what you guys are talking about,” Molnar said he told commissioners. “And I said the one person that was alluded to that I told a joke that was inappropriate in their mind, it may have been. So I said to whoever that was, I apologize. ”

Commission President Welborn, R-Dillon agreed to a Zoom interview, but other obligations have kept us from connecting with him.

In a PSC news release, he states: “The independent investigation gave clear findings, and the commission's duty to the people of Montana requires action. ”

The report alleges unprofessional conduct toward staff, repeated unwelcomed sex-based comments, retaliation against complainants, and misrepresentation of colleagues and facts.

“The allegations they're making on me have already been proven to be unsubstantiated,” Molnar said.

Welborn also said in the news release that the remote work restriction could be lifted, saying: “Meaningful change remains possible, but it must begin with acknowledgement, accountability, and correction on the part of Commissioner Molnar."

“I still don't know what I said, and I still don't know who I apologize to,” said Molnar.

Molnar denies any wrongdoing and says he has never been able to defend himself against the accusers and the accusations.

He points to the governor choosing not to suspend him in December.

Meanwhile, Molnar's attorney, Matthew Monforton, questions the timing of the PSC action, saying the other commissioners want to keep Molnar out of a hearing involving the Northwestern - Black Hills merger.

“The Montana PSC is the most corrupt regulatory agency in the nation,” said Monforton. “And this exclusion of Brad Molnar from the most important hearing in the PSC's history is further proof of that. ”

Montforton says Molnar is the only one of the five commissioners who's been through a merger process.

“He's the only person that can ask the kinds of tough questions of Northwestern Energy that need to be asked,” Monforton said.

“Brad Molnar. to me, is the very best commissioner the commission has ever had,” said Tony O'Donnell, a former PSC commissioner and current Billings city councilman.

He says commissioners Welborn, Jennifer Fielder, and Annie Bucacek overstepped their authority.

“Each commissioner is completely independent of the others,” O’Donnell said. “The only place where they have any authority is when they select their officers. ”

Welborn says the PSC’s Internal Policy Manual gives the commissioners the authority and says that Molnar can still appear at the hearing by remote video.

However, Molnar says that is not as good as attending the meeting in person.

“I often will ask my questions and then move on to somebody else,” said Molnar when he is at a hearing. “I will get up and leave the hearing. I'm going down the hall to talk to staff that are watching it on TV and say he said this. In discovery, you get that for me so I can ask and redirect.”

We also contacted Fielder and Bukacek and have not yet heard back.

And while this is a conflict with the PSC, we also extended invitations to NorthWestern and Black Hills to comment.