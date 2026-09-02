Police: Pedestrian killed in Billings Heights hit-and-run; driver remains on the loose

BILLINGS — Update 1 p.m.

A pedestrian is dead, and a suspect is on the loose after a hit-and-run crash in Billings Heights Wednesday afternoon, according to Billings Police Sgt. Shane Winden.

The incident happened at 1633 Main St. near Panda Express.

Roads around the area are closed during the investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

- reporting by Justin McKinsey/ MTN News



(original report) A deadly crash near Main Street is under investigation Wednesday, according to the Billings Police Department.

Police said the fatal crash occurred near 1633 Main Street and posted about the incident around 2:16 p.m.

Closures remain in place around the crash site as the investigation continues, specifically affecting the Panda Express parking lot and the surrounding strip mall, according to Billings police.

"The area is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time," Billings police said on social media.

The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues. Police said access to nearby businesses will be allowed for those who need it.

KTVQ has a crew headed to the scene, check back with us for updates.

