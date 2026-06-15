BILLINGS — A four-vehicle crash near the underpass by Mullowney Lane on King Avenue in Billings caused significant traffic delays Friday, turning one of the city's busiest roads into gridlock and leaving two in the hospital recovering.

Billings police confirmed Monday that no one was killed in the crash but didn't release any other information.

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Police confirm 2 people remain hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Billings

The crash blocked a large portion of King Avenue West, a main access point to Interstate 90, leaving drivers stuck in near-standstill traffic.

Sandy Mord-McDuff and Greg Miller were among the drivers caught in the backup, their normal commutes turned upside down.

"It was really extreme on Friday," Mord-McDuff said Monday. "It was almost standstill. There was just like no getting around it."

Mord-McDuff said that she was caught in her commute home to Billings Heights from her work at the Advanced Care Hospital of Montana on Gabel Road.

"What normally takes me about 20 to 25 minutes to get home took me 58," Mord-McDuff said. "I knew there was an emergency somewhere."

Miller was trying to get to Lockwood for work when he quickly learned that the drive would take a little longer than usual.

"I knew I was in for the long haul on that deal," Miller said.

The stretch of road where the crash occurred is a known problem spot. According to the Billings police accident dashboard, there have been 208 crashes on or very near the overpass and interchange over the past five years, with 38 occurring last year alone.

Both Miller and Mord-McDuff said their immediate reaction was concern for those involved.

"No one was thrilled about the extra hour but like I said, next to the people that were hurt, it's not a big deal," Miller said. "Obviously, it's irritating where it takes you the extra hour, but I just kept thinking about the people that were in the accident and the big picture of life, it's not that big of a deal."

Traffic on King Avenue West returned to normal after the road reopened Friday.