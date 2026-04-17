Owners of Rockets in downtown Billings selling restaurant

A beloved downtown Billings restaurant is looking for a new owner.

Watch the video below:

Owners of Rockets selling downtown Billings shop

After 27 years in business, the founders of Rockets Gourmet Wraps & Sodas are selling their shop at 2809 First Ave. N.

Owners Brian and Gala announced on Facebook this week that they are ready to pass the torch. They shared that they sketched their dream for the restaurant on a napkin at Village Inn Pizza nearly three decades ago.

Rockets will remain open during the transition, and the owners promise to keep the restaurant fully operational.

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