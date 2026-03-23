BILLINGS — An Oklahoma woman says she will not leave Billings without her missing emotional support dog, even as the search stretches on and costs mount.

Watch how an Oklahoma woman is searching for her missing pet in Billings:

Oklahoma woman finds support during search for missing dog in Billings

Heather Duncan, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, has been posted on the corner of S Billings Blvd and King Ave. E. outside the Circle K gas station. In her hand, she holds a poster that reads, "LOST. Please help me!" with a large photo of her three-pound chihuahua, Handsome.

Duncan traveled to Billings last week for a work trip, bringing her small dog along. She planned to head home Friday morning, but instead, she has spent the past several days searching for him.

“We were supposed to leave Friday morning," said Duncan. "And that's when my baby went missing.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Duncan said Handsome slipped out of her hotel room while she was packing to leave. Within minutes, he was gone.

"He wasn't there, so I started tearing up the whole room looking for him, and that's when I found out he was gone," said Duncan. "It couldn't have been five minutes of time."

As she searched the area, Duncan said a man told her he saw people pick up the dog.

"He told me that he had seen some people in a black Jeep Compass pick him up," said Duncan. "They didn't look for me because I was here. I've been here, I haven't left here. Been here every day.”

A photo posted to social media appears to show someone holding Handsome in the area, but Duncan said she still does not know where he is.

“He’s just a baby, like how could you have him in your hands and put him down?” she said. “He’s never had to defend for himself ever.”

Courtesy image Duncan was sent a post of someone holding the dog, possibly left near the Circle K gas station.

Since then, Duncan has filed a police report, followed up on tips, and posted flyers across Billings. She has also taken her search online, sharing photos of Handsome in local social media groups.

"I've put up signs all over this town. I've been holding this one personally for three days on this corner," said Duncan. "I don't wanna leave here without him.”

Duncan said Handsome is more than a pet, but he’s her emotional support animal.

“A friend of mine gave him to me because I have PTSD from some things that happened to me in my life, and I needed somebody,” said Duncan. "We've gone everywhere, and it's really hard for me to accept that this was the end of our run.”

Courtesy image Handsome

Despite being hundreds of miles from home, Duncan said the Billings community has stepped in to help. Strangers have shared her posts, offered tips, and even contributed to a reward fund that has grown to $1,000.

"It really has been a group effort looking for him,” she said.

Tips have led Duncan across the city, including along highways and into neighborhoods, but so far, none have brought her closer to finding Handsome.

"I went and walked two miles down the highway, and I couldn't find him,” said Duncan. “He was just the most awesome-est dog ever, and I just want him back."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Duncan said staying in Billings is becoming increasingly difficult and could impact her job back home. Still, she said she has no plans to leave.

“I just want him back. I'll give everything I have," said Duncan.

She said the support she’s received has made a difference during an otherwise painful time. For now, she continues to wait, holding a sign outside a south Billings gas station, hoping someone will come forward.

"It's really warmed my heart knowing I'm not alone here and that people care," said Duncan. "It means a lot to me.”

Duncan said anyone with information can contact her at 405-779-5207.