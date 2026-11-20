A nearly 80-year-old water line broke last Friday in Laurel, and before crews could fix it, they first had to find it — because no reliable map shows exactly where the pipe runs.

Watch the ongoing repair work here:

No map, no water: Laurel crews dig to find a nearly 80-year-old pipe after a major break near Town and Country

The problem lies right beneath the ground outside the Town and Country Supply Store on Eighth Avenue a few minutes from downtown Laurel.

When the water pipe dating back to the 1940s finally gave way, it left several businesses and about 10 to 20 homes stretching roughly half a mile west of the store without water.

Homeowners called contractor and owner of Curb Box Specialists, Spencer Stone, to find the leak. But first, he needed to find the pipe.

"There are no maps that show an old water line that runs this direction. So nobody can figure out, why is there a water line going this direction?" Stone said.

Because the pipe was hooked up to city water, city engineers knew there was a leak. Laurel Mayor Kris Vogele said it was a big one.

"We noticed that we were losing water through that line, pretty significant amount of water, between 40 and 60,000 gallons per month for the last two and a half to three months," Vogele said.

The city shut the line down over concerns about water loss and ground settling. For now, engineers are turning the water back on for about two hours each morning — a stopgap that has frustrated residents along the line.

"Really frustrating. To do water for two hours a day for three, four days is no fun," homeowner Peter Krenokha said.

For homeowners, even figuring out who was responsible for the break became part of the problem.

"There's homeowners out there that have young children and families that are living there, and some of them don't have any control over their situation because they don't own their property," Vogel said.

The private pipe has been getting city water since 1945. Six property owners originally agreed to maintain the private line. All but one of those original property owners are now gone, leaving a new group to figure out how to bring the water back.

To track down the line, Stone turned to an unconventional method.

"We ended up putting a trace gas in their water line in their house to push the trace gas backwards, and it bubbled out of that concrete by that orange cone there," Stone said.

That clue brought crews to the site. By Thursday morning, they were digging beneath the sidewalk and parking lot outside Town and Country, trying to expose the line.

"When we find that, we're going to cut it and cap it and abandon it and then everybody should be in water back in water," Stone said.

Once crews find and repair the break, the city says it can test the water and work toward lifting the boil order — and getting the water running full time again.

