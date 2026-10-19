BIG HORN, Wyo. — Cruz Hernandez is pretty familiar with the number one.

It’s his football jersey number at Big Horn High School — and it’s where he sits as Wyoming’s all-time high school touchdown scorer. Furthermore, Hernandez recalls breaking the record back in Week 1 – scoring exactly one TD.

"I was at 76 at the start of the season. I didn't even know, I thought I was five touchdowns away (from the record)," Hernandez told MTN Sports while remembering the moment.

WATCH Hernandez's story:

No. 1 in Wyoming: Big Horn's Cruz Hernandez adding to state's all-time TD record

Since crossing that goal line in Week 1, Hernandez hasn't slowed down. He scored five more TDs in Friday's homecoming win running his career total to 101 as the 7-0 Rams close their regular season this week.

The all-class record he broke belonged to Sheridan's Colson Coon, now a running back at Montana State. Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin recalls his brief interaction with the former Bronc.

"I got to meet Colson through the Shrine Bowl and he was a great kid. Glad to see he's getting some reps and Montana State. He was a stud," McLaughlin said. "I think Cruz had benefited from being in Big Horn and getting to play a little bit more as a freshman."

McLaughlin, who's son grew up playing alongside Hernandez, says it was clear from the start what kind of player he was going to be. High school didn't change that impression one bit.

"When he came in as a freshman, the first carry he had from scrimmage, he housed it." McLaughlin recalled.

The shifty player is a scoring threat from every which way — by run, special teams return, defensively and through the air. He calls one particular catch in last year's state title game his luckiest: a deflection tipped by his brother, Rio, landing in his hands.

"Rio went for it, it got tipped up and I was right there behind him and caught it in the end zone. So, it was pretty cool with me and my brother." Cruz said.

McLaughlin notes another.

"We asked him what his 'favorite' touchdown was and it was a kickoff return in the semifinals. But he's had so many." the head coach said.

Hernandez admits with his passion for the game reaches beyond high school, college and even his Denver Broncos.

"I'm in three fantasy leagues. Unfortunately, last year I didn't win any." he said with a smile.

He and the Rams are determined to make a fifth straight trip to the Class 2A title game after dropping last year's 41-38 nail-biter against Mountain View. With Hernandez and his blockers still stacking touchdowns, a return trip this season may not come down to a field goal.