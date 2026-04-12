BILLINGS — A growing number of new restaurants in downtown Billings is reshaping the city’s food scene, introducing more diverse cultural cuisine and signaling broader economic momentum in the area.

For years, Billings has been viewed by some as having limited international dining options compared to larger cities, but a recent surge of openings, with more on the way, is beginning to change that perception.

Learn about new food spots coming to downtown Billings:

New wave of restaurants adds global flavor and cultural diversity to downtown Billings

At Nisha Thai Kitchen, Kamol Buaban is focused on more than just serving meals.

“We have real Thai food, the real taste," he said. "We bring good food, healthy, fresh.”

The restaurant, located at 216 N. Broadway, opened at the beginning of the month and is operated by Buaban and owned by his 19-year-old daughter, Nisha. The family moved from Sydney after spending 15 years in the restaurant industry, hoping to bring authentic Thai cuisine to a growing market in Billings.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Manager Kamol Buaban

They took over the former Imperial Thai location, breathing new life into a familiar downtown space.

“Almost everybody says, 'Oh, I'm glad you opened here,'" said Buaban. "I love that."

Nisha Thai Kitchen is one of several recent additions downtown. La Morenita Mexican Restaurant opened in January inside the former Don Luis Mexican Restaurant building at 15 N. 26th St., continuing a trend of revitalizing existing restaurant spaces.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

More concepts are already on the way.

Next month, Phónomenal is expected to open at 2716 Third Ave. N., in the former Soup and Such location. The restaurant will focus on Vietnamese staples, including pho, a traditional noodle soup known for its slow-simmered broth and aromatic spices, and Bánh mì.

Owners Kaela Chanhthavee and Quito Keutla, a husband-and-wife team, moved to Billings from Seattle during the pandemic. Keutla grew up in Billings, and the couple said they saw an opportunity to bring something new to the city.

“We love to travel, and we love to eat, and we love Vietnamese food," said Chanhthavee. “We're both Laotians, so we just love the Vietnamese food.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

In Seattle, Keutla said, Vietnamese restaurants are common. In Billings, they identified a gap and an opportunity to expand options.

"We knew, I think, about 10 years ago when we came to visit, and we saw the opportunity when it comes to food. There's just not a lot of food options here, and what stood out for us is Vietnamese," said Chanhthavee. "We knew there was a need."

The couple plans to offer a limited menu and serve until they sell out each day, emphasizing quality and tradition. Beyond food, they say their goal is to introduce culture and create a connection.

"It'd be nice to bring additional diversity to the Billings Market,” said Keutla. "Just getting together, the food just really connects people, and that's what we want to bring to Billings, is to be able to connect them to the Vietnamese food and show that culture.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Owners Kaela Chanhthavee and Quito Keutla

Leaders with the Downtown Billings Association say the recent growth reflects both increasing demand and a shifting downtown landscape.

“This is our second consecutive year, I think, that we're having or seeing a lot of action from the business community in what is considered to be quarter one of the year, which historically and typically is slow," said Mehmet Casey, the association’s development director.

Since the start of the year, at least nine businesses have opened or are preparing to open downtown, several of them in the food and beverage industry.

Casey said the variety is key to meeting the needs of a changing population.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“Downtown is a multi-purpose and multi-need destination,” said Casey. “We always welcome the diversity that we can get from not just the food and beverage scene, but the retail scene, so it's nice to see the variety of things that we're getting."

As more people live, work, and visit downtown, demand for dining options, such as quick lunches and sit-down dinners, continues to grow. Repurposing existing restaurant spaces has also made it easier for new businesses to move in and get started.

"It's a good sign for us, and it's a good sign for the existing businesses, and everyone is curious and wants to welcome all these new businesses and wants to go explore them and enjoy them," said Casey.

For business owners like Keutla, that growth is already making an impact.

"You got more business coming downtown, and it's a great place, especially when people come from the airport," said Keutla. "They come downtown, and now they're going to have a diversity of food to choose from.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

From Thai to Mexican, and soon Vietnamese, the city’s evolving food scene is offering residents and visitors something different, and bringing new flavors and culture to the heart of downtown.

“That's good, (have) people get the chance to try (more foods). I'm sure they'll come back to me," joked Buaban.

2026 New Downtown Business Openings:

The expansion also goes beyond restaurants.

Other recent or upcoming downtown business openings include Blush Boutique, which relocated to 2816 Third Ave. N. in February; Divine Beauty Bar, which plans to move into 138 N. 30th St.; and One More Throw Axe Throwing Lounge, downtown’s first ax-throwing venue, now open on Montana Avenue.

Pete’s Meats is also planning to open at 2917 Second Ave. N., and a new alternative retail shop, Altered Ego, recently opened on First Avenue North. Casey said a sports bar is also under construction in the former Wild Ginger restaurant space.