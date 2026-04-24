New postmaster takes over in Baker as building-safety tests continue

BAKER — A new postmaster has taken over in Baker as the town continues to navigate the long-running closure of its post office, a situation that has frustrated residents and members of Congress from Montana.

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Baker post office closure continues, testing underway, as new postmaster takes over

The Baker post office has been closed since June 2025, when the U.S. Postal Service suspended operations inside the building, citing “safety-related building concerns” identified during an inspection. The agency said services were relocated “out of an abundance of caution,” but has not publicly detailed the specific issues.

Nearly 10 months later, the facility remains closed, and a timeline for reopening has not been announced.

Patricia Carino, the new postmaster who arrived in late March following a supervisory role in California, said she stepped into a situation with limited information and ongoing community concerns.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Patricia Carino

“Honestly, I didn’t get a whole lot of information on what was going on,” Carino said. "I guess at some point they were working out of a little hot dog stand, and that just blew my mind.”

In the months since the closure, postal operations have been conducted from temporary, container-style units located behind the building. Baker does not have door-to-door delivery, so residents rely heavily on post office boxes and in-person pickup.

Related: Baker residents frustrated after post office closure leaves questions unanswered

“Initially, it was a little bit of a shock. I mean, it's no fault of the postal workers," said Baker resident Andrea Matheson. “It is what it was, but they got us our mail, so that's what I'm thankful for.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Temporary buildings sit behind the post office, which the public can no longer use.

Improvements have been made in recent weeks. Carino said 24-hour access to post office boxes in the units has been restored, reducing wait times. Additional parcel lockers have also been installed, allowing more customers to retrieve packages without standing in line outdoors.

Still, the closure has continued to weigh on the community, where residents say they have received few clear answers about the building’s condition or future.

"Unfortunately for the people around here, for the community, this is going to be the normal until they figure out what's going to happen with the building,” said Carino.

That frustration has escalated. In January, a man was charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly punching a federal postal worker in the mouth, according to state court records.

The situation has also drawn attention from elected federal officials. Last week, U.S. Rep. Troy Downing from eastern Montana and Sens. Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy, also of Montana, sent a letter to the Postal Service urging the agency to improve service conditions and provide more transparency.

“Rural Montanans rely upon the USPS for the timely delivery of essential items, including prescriptions, jury summons, bills, and other correspondence critical to small businesses and keeping families connected,” the letter states. “We request an update on the status of repairs to the Baker facility, a clear timeline for reopening, and interim steps USPS will take to ensure safe and reliable access to mail.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“I understand (resident's) frustration," said Carino. "But on the other hand, we've done what we can to at least make sure that the operations are still moving."

Carino said there has been recent progress to determine what led to the closure. She said specialists have begun testing materials inside the building, collecting samples from areas including flooring, ceilings, and paint.

Results from those tests are expected in the coming weeks, though Carino said it remains unclear what the findings will mean for the future of the facility. Even under the most optimistic scenario, Carino said the temporary setup could remain in place for an extended period.

“Until we get those tests, though, I mean, we're not really gonna know what exactly is wrong with the building or whether or not we get to move back in, or are they going to tear it down? Rebuild? I don't know,” stated Carino. "Either way, we're looking at a couple, a few years, at least, of this being the normal, unfortunately."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Baker post office, which has been closed to the public since June.

MTN News has filed a public records request with the federal government seeking the original inspection report that led to the closure.

For now, residents continue to adapt to the changes, balancing frustration with an understanding of the circumstances.

“I think they've done a really good job of helping us get our mail. I mean, as frustrating as it is, I'm sure it's more frustrating for them," said Matheson. "It is what it is. I can't do anything about the building. I can't do much. I mean, I don't know what's going on, but I'm not here to speculate.”

Carino said she plans to keep the community informed as more information becomes available.

"They're gonna have to be patient with the next step because, I mean, there is movement and we're moving forward, just depending on what we find out," she said. "When we find out, we'll let the community know for sure."