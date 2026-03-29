BILLINGS — A new housing option for seniors is under construction on the West End of Billings, aiming to add a unique option for residents 62 and older.

The Village Cooperative will be located on Zimmerman Trail and Colton Boulevard, and will feature 58 new apartment-style homes. It is the first cooperative of its kind in Montana, allowing residents to buy their apartments and sell them when they decide to move.

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New Billings housing cooperative will offer a unique option for seniors

Village Cooperative Sales Manager Rhonda Olson said it fills a need for elderly housing by ensuring an active lifestyle without the worry of maintaining the property.

"It does fit a gap that no one else is offering," Rhonda Olson said. "We don't have anything like this in Montana right now, so it's a great opportunity."

Billings resident Trudy Carey has already reserved a spot and said she's excited about her new arrangement, while keeping an open mind.

"I just think it’s a great option. For me, it’s a wonderful option," Carey said. "So I’m just trying to go into it with a really optimistic attitude."

Carey said that owning instead of renting makes for a great financial decision that could help her children one day. According to Olson, the homes cost about half of what the average price of a home in Billings is.

"I love the fact that I have bought this, so when I die the children will still have that in the estate to sell," Carey said.

Most importantly, the property will be maintained by employees, which takes the responsibility away from the residents.

"They won’t do the maintenance," Olson said. "We have staff that’ll do the maintenance for them, but they get to enjoy each other and enjoy their home, so I think that’s appealing," Olson said.

Olson said that there's also a good sense of community between residents, which is something Carey is looking forward to after her husband died last year.

"I just think that there are a lot of advantages to a lot of different lifestyles," Carey said.

Carey said that while she's excited about the new arrangement, it was challenging to decide to leave her family home.

"We bought our house when we got married," Carey said. "I was 19 when I moved into that house. I’ve lived there 51 years next month. So it’s going to take a lot to leave the house."

Despite the emotional move, Carey is confident that Village Cooperative will be the right choice.

Construction of the project is already underway, and it is scheduled to be complete and ready for move-in by 2027. Olson said there are still 18 homes available for purchase and to reach out to the business if interested, as in other locations there is often a wait-list.

Carey said she hopes many people reach out so she can meet more neighbors.

"I would encourage them to look into it sooner rather than later," Carey said.