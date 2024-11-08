Need for food assistance grows during the holiday season in Billings

BILLINGS — One in nine Montanans are struggling with food insecurity, and a traditional holiday dinner can be out of reach for a lot of people in the Billings community, with a large turkey costing up to $55.

This holiday season, KTVQ is partnering with Family Service and Toys for Tots for the annual Turkey Tuesday food and toy drive. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, KTVQ will be collecting monetary, food and toy donations at the station at 3203 3rd St. N., and at MasterLube locations in the Heights and on 24th Stree West and King Avenue West.

Felicia Burg, the development director at Family Service, says the demand for assistance has been growing.

MTN News

Historically, the organization's goal is 1,200 turkeys to fill the Thanksgiving boxes they give out, but this year it is clear they need more. A large number of households are signing up people who have never asked for assistance before.

"Several weeks before Thanksgiving, we already signed up 1,156 households that are requesting Thanksgiving help this year,” Burg said on Thursday. “It's not our everyday clients that are coming in. A big bulk of those are families who are just struggling in this holiday season. They don't come every week for food boxes. They don't utilize our services throughout the year. But they realize this year with the economy, with everything that's happening, they're struggling.”

With about two weeks to go before the final sign-up day, the goal is now to get 1,500 turkeys.

“All of our neighbors deserve a Thanksgiving dinner at home, doing with their families, making those memories, having reasons to celebrate. And that's what family service is striving to do,” Burg said.

MTN News

Bonnie Littlesun has been using Family Service for over 15 years and is especially grateful for the organization during the holidays.

“I depend on Family Service,” Littlesun said. “I am on a fixed income, and I have a bunch of grandkids at home.”

Littlesun said the boxes provided during Thanksgiving help her create memories with her grandchildren.

"Especially Thanksgiving, you know. That's most important day for my grandkids," Littlesun said.

But Family Service needs the community's help with donations to get enough to give out this year.

"Family Service cannot do what we do without the support of the community. Everything that comes in is through donations from neighbors that want to help their neighbors right here in Billings. So, we are incredibly grateful to each and every neighbor that comes in and gives to those that are in need. It's really something that we could not do without the Billings community stepping up and helping us," Burg said.