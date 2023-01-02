Multiple animals killed in Billings West End house fire

BILLINGS — A Monday morning house fire on Billings West End killed at least two cats, with still more unaccounted for, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell.

Firefighters responded to a call at 8:55 a.m. of structure fire at 3107 Boulder Avenue. Billings Engine No. 3 arrived to see heavy smoke and flames inside the home. The fire took about 15 minutes to extinguish.

Only one occupant was inside the house at the time of the fire and was able to make it out safely.

The fire is still under investigation.

