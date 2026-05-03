MSU Billings holds 99th commencement ceremony for class of 2026

BILLINGS — More than 600 Montana State University Billings graduates walked the stage at MetraPark Saturday morning as the class of 2026 celebrated the university's 99th commencement ceremony.

Cheers and smiles filled the arena as graduates received their diplomas, with excitement and nerves marking a moment that represented years of hard work for many students.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Misty Flesch, a student from Great Falls who graduated with her Bachelor's in Business Management, captured the mood of the day.

"Both nervous and excited," she said.

Mackaylee Frazer, a Billings student who graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Accounting, reflected on her journey.

"Very excited. It took four years to get here, but we all did it," Frazer said.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Grace Stewart, an intern with Q2, graduates from MSU Billings Saturday.

Flesch said she hopes to work in special needs healthcare. Frazer said she has already kick-started her career working with a local tax firm.

"I am super excited to see what I can do in the future," Flesch said.

Nova Roseman from Shepherd delivered the commencement address after earning the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Leadership Award. Roseman graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Outdoor Adventure Leadership and a minor in Marketing, and spent all 4 years as a cheer captain.

Roseman said being selected for the award came as a complete shock, and she was unaware it came with the responsibility of delivering the commencement address. In her speech, she emphasized the importance of leadership and reflected on her personal growth during her college years.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Nova Roseman delivers her commencement speech.

"I think I've changed into like a completely different person. It's given me so many memories that I get to look back on and so many experiences that I just absolutely love having had," Roseman said in an interview.

She closed her address with a call to action for her fellow graduates.

"The way you lead matters. The way you treat your people matters, and the impact you have on others, no matter how small, matters," she stated. "So as you step into whatever is next, I encourage you to lead with intention, to lead with integrity, and above all else, go forth and be kind."

Photos:

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News