Mountain goat makes unexpected visit to Bozeman church

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A church in Bozeman had an unusual visitor waiting outside its doors early Wednesday morning: a mountain goat.

Video from Paul Gray shows the goat standing near the church entrance, looking surprisingly comfortable as it lingered around the building.

"I came to work about 7 a.m. and pulled up and there's a mountain goat and I was very surprised," Gray explained.

The unexpected encounter gave people at the church a close-up look at an animal more commonly associated with Montana’s rugged mountain terrain.

The goat eventually moved away from the entrance.

WATCH: An unexpected visitor to a local church