Motorcyclist killed in Billings West End crash

BILLINGS - A 23-year-old man from Huntley was killed Monday evening in a Billings West End crash.

The man was riding a Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle south on 62nd Street West just before 9 p.m. when the motorcycle struck the rear end of a Toyota LRC, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The patrol said in a press release that the driver of the Toyota, a 62-year-old Billings man, was also traveling south on 62nd Street West and had slowed to make a left turn at the intersection of Colton Boulevard.

The motorcycle was traveling at a high speed, and the rider had a delayed response to the slowing vehicle, the patrol states.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The patrol report notes speed as a possible factor in the crash.