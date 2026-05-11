BILLINGS — Mother's Day is the top holiday for full-service restaurants, according to the National Restaurant Association, with nearly half of Americans choosing to dine out. In Billings, local spots were packed Sunday as families celebrated over brunch and lunch.

Watch how Billings celebrated Mother's Day:

Mother's Day brunch rush brings families and big business to Billings restaurants

For many moms, the day was a chance to relax and let someone else handle the cooking.

"It's Mother's Day, and my wonderful favorite son invited us out for lunch," said Kathy Klaman.

"She's the queen, right? That's what I say, and her son stepped up to the plate," said her husband, John Klaman.

For those in the service industry, the day can often be the opposite of relaxing.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Aryannah Pugh

At Guadalajara in the Billings Heights, manager Aryannah Pugh said Mother's Day ranks just behind Cinco de Mayo as one of their busiest days of the year.

“It was chaotic,” Pugh said. “Lots of planning, lots of preparations, lots of specials.”

Pugh, who is also a mother, said the restaurant brought in extra staff to keep up with the crowds.

“Everyone’s usually pretty generous and nice, but normally it can be a little crazy and chaotic,” she said. “We usually have full staff on busy holidays like this.”

Many customers said dining out on Mother’s Day is about spending time together while letting someone else handle the cooking.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"I don't have to cook lunch," said Allison Kaufman, who was celebrating with her family. "I think it's a chance to celebrate and get out and have fun, and not have responsibilities.”

“She’s a really good mom,” said her daughter, Rebekah Branum. “She helps out a lot, and she just makes us feel loved and special.”

For Erica Schwartzkoef and her family, dining out is reserved for special occasions.

“We don't go out to eat very often, so every birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, anniversary, we just like to go out together,” Schwartzkoef said.

“Having a chance to enjoy each other and celebrate my mom is really special,” said her daughter, Hannah Betzing.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend a record $38 billion on Mother’s Day this year, with dining out remaining one of the most popular ways to celebrate the holiday.

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Across town at Diamond X Beer Co., brunch was in full swing. Manager Nikki Carter, also a mom, said the restaurant prepares days in advance for the surge.

"Mother's Day is probably one of the busiest days out of the year for us," said Carter. "A typical day that we do sales-wise, I think we almost double, if not triple it, just on Mother's Day."

Specials, such as brunch favorites and bottomless mimosas, helped draw customers in. Carter said she believes moms are looking for something specific when they go out.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"I really think that moms have a little bit different of a want and need," said Carter. "They want to be pampered. They want to go out with their family. They want to celebrate."

For restaurant workers, the holiday can mean a hectic shift, but both Carter and Pugh said seeing families celebrate together makes the busy day worthwhile.

"Getting to see all the moms that come in here and celebrate them and tell them Happy Mother's Day, it really does fill my soul," said Carter.