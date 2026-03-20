BILLINGS— Montanans are feeling the effects of surging diesel and jet fuel costs, a result of the conflict in the Middle East.

The conflict has shut down the Strait of Hormuz, an important path for global oil shipments, raising gas prices across the United States. Diesel costs average $5.16 per gallon nationally as of Friday.

Montanans feel effects of surging fuel costs due to Middle East conflict

Tanner Smith, owner of Hi-Ball Trucking, said he is one of several in his industry reeling after the cost surge.

"There's been market cycles. There's been ups and downs, but this one is, this one has been a lot. It’s been quick," said Smith, who has worked in the trucking industry for 15 years.

Related: What to know about the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway essential for global energy supply

Over the past week, diesel fuel prices have risen from $4.15 to $4.45 in the state of Montana, according to AAA. In Billings, those prices are $4.59 per gallon as of Friday.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Tanner Smith

"I wasn't surprised by the diesel prices, of course. As soon as we went to war, we knew oil was gonna go up," said Smith.

"Decisions being made by our federal government are costing Americans money. Our business is affected by decisions made by our government," he added.

Related: Global fuel prices spike after Iran hits multiple Gulf oil and gas sites

Smith said rising transportation costs will likely raise the costs of consumer goods.

"As we need to raise our prices for just transporting the goods, regardless of the price of the goods, it's gonna end up trickling down," he said.

Jet fuel costs are also climbing quickly, bringing up the cost of airfare.

Related: Airlines warn fare increases likely as Iran war drives fuel price surge

Heidi Stevens, Billings travel agent and owner of HighDTravel, says rising airfares have not affected ticket sales yet, but travelers she has spoken to are growing concerned.

“For the most part, people are still wanting to travel. They're still, you know, wanting to make the memories and get out there. They're watching and asking me to watch for sales. I tell people, book sooner (rather) than later because probably here for a little bit it’s going to continue to increase in price,” said Stevens.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Heidi Stevens

Stevens recommends booking flights as far in advance as possible.

"If you are still wanting to travel soon, say in the next three to six months or even sooner, let's get the flights booked right away," she added.

For now, Stevens and Smith hope this surge in costs will be temporary.

“Don't let fear scare you away from making memories and travel, even if it's just in your own home state or country,” Stevens said.

"The unfortunate reality is things will be more expensive, probably well into the summer," added Smith.