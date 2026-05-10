Montana Women's Run returns to downtown Billings for 45th year

BILLINGS — More than 5,000 runners filled the streets of downtown Billings Saturday morning for the 45th Montana Women's Run, the largest running event for women in Montana and one of the largest all-women's races in the country.

Participants chose between a 2-mile and a 5-mile race. The event, which always takes place on the Saturday before Mother's Day, started in 1982 to promote health and fitness. Over the years, organizers say the run has donated nearly $2 million to local groups.

Friends Cathy Bentz and Amy McManus have attended the races together for over a decade and also volunteer at the event. They said the morning is about more than just running.

"It's really awesome to see all the women that come," said McManus. "A lot of them wear their shirts that they get. Every year it's a different colored shirt, and it's just the camaraderie."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Friends Cathy Bentz and Amy McManus have attended many races together.

Bentz said the event has become a beloved annual tradition for many attendees.

"For some families, it's grandmas and aunts and sisters and nieces, it's a destination, and it's what they do on Saturday," added Bentz. "It's just really a lot of fun, and I agree, you see a lot of people you know."

McManus had a message for anyone considering the race for the first time.

"Never give up. If it's the first time you've ever done it, just keep doing it. It's fun," she said. "You'll find the right type of people to do it with. It's more than just running, it's the social."