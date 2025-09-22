Montana Rescue Mission leadership overhaul continues amid internal investigation

BILLINGS — On the heels of a major shake-up at the Montana Rescue Mission, the nonprofit has also parted ways with Operations Coordinator Tito Albarran and Program Director Vanessa Bond, the organization confirmed.

Board member Eric Peterson, who has been speaking with the media about the internal investigation and the termination of longtime Executive Director Matt Lundgren, declined to provide details about Albarran and Bond’s departures. He said their exits occurred around the same time as Lundgren’s but under different circumstances.

Lundgren was fired days after announcing a paid leave pending an internal human resources investigation. The board said it voted unanimously to terminate his employment.

Max French will now oversee day-to-day operations for Montana Rescue Mission and its affiliated nonprofits, Friendship House and the Billings Leadership Foundation, serving as operations director.

Peterson said the board plans to launch a national search for a new executive director, with hopes of filling the role near the start of the year. The board is also reviewing the responsibilities of the executive director to focus more on building meaningful community partnerships.

He added that the internal investigation is ongoing and will be carried through to completion. Peterson declined to say whether Lundgren received a severance.

