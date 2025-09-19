Montana Rescue Mission fires director Matt Lundgren following internal investigation

Montana Rescue Mission Executive Director Matt Lundgren was fired this week, days after the nonprofit opened an internal human-resources investigation.

Lundgren was notified of the board's decision Wednesday, board member Eric Peterson told MTN News Friday.

"We feel that a new direction is needed, and we look forward to the future to be able to do a national search, see if we can find a new executive director for that. But in the meantime... we continue to operate the rescue mission and friendship house with no break in services," Peterson said.

Peterson said the firing was not connected to rumors of sexual misconduct, embezzlement or money laundering.

Under Lundgren’s leadership, the Montana Rescue Mission opened a new $25 million campus earlier this year. The expansion added 100 beds, a recovery program and 29 affordable apartments.

According to public records, Lundgren made about $275,000 annually leading three different nonprofits connected to the rescue mission.

